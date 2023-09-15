DHe Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Günther (CDU) described the joint vote by the CDU, FDP and AfD in the Thuringian state parliament as a mistake. He told the FAZ on Friday that “any kind of cooperation with the AfD is ruled out.” This applies to your own initiatives, “which foreseeably only have a chance of success with the help of this party. The increasing radicalization of the AfD requires an even more consistent stance, especially from a conservative party. An approach like the one currently taking place in Thuringia contradicts this attitude.”

Günther also criticized the red-red-green minority government in Erfurt. This failed to organize a “majority of the democratic center with the CDU. That was also a serious mistake. We Democrats have a shared responsibility to oppose the AfD.” But it must be clear: “With our votes there is no majority that is dependent on the votes of the AfD. I advocate that we in Germany stop pointing fingers among democrats and that we all sit down at the table to come to an attitude that does justice to this responsibility.”

The deputy CDU federal chairwoman and Schleswig-Holstein Education Minister Karin Prien rejected allegations that her party had torn down the political firewall to the AfD. It is “almost infamous” to assume that the CDU is showing closeness to the AfD or even normalizing it, Prien told Deutschlandfunk. The CDU has to “do its thing”.

Frei: There were no agreements with the AfD

The parliamentary managing director of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group Thorsten Frei referred to a statement by CDU chairman Friedrich Merz before the vote in Thuringia on Thursday. Merz has classified the matter correctly, Frei tells the FAZ: “We cannot make our parliamentary initiatives dependent on whether they are approved or rejected by the AfD.”







The CDU is doing what it considers to be right and necessary in the matter. “There was no consultation with the AfD on this application,” added Frei. “If we were to make parliamentary initiatives conditional on the AfD not agreeing to them, we would be giving this party a kind of veto right and an influence that it is not allowed to have in any way.” Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is himself in discussions with the newspaper “Thüringer Allgemeine” pointed out that approval by the AfD does not mean cooperation.

The Thuringian state parliament decided on Thursday to reduce the real estate transfer tax from 6.5 percent to 5 percent. The initiative came from the CDU parliamentary group, which is in the opposition in Thuringia. The draft received a majority because MPs from the FDP and AfD as well as non-attached parties also voted for it. An alliance of the Left Party, the SPD and the Greens governs Thuringia, but it does not have a majority in the state parliament. The Thuringian AfD is classified as proven right-wing extremist by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Brandenburg’s CDU leader Jan Redmann told the FAZ on Friday: “I find the debate hypocritical. If the Red-Red-Green in Thuringia passes a project with the votes of the AfD, I won’t hear any outcry from the SPD and the Greens in Berlin. Nobody can understand that. Even the Chancellor confirms that this is not a collaboration with the AfD. People are fed up with these tactical games. For thousands of families, the dream of owning their own home is shattered. The CDU Thuringia gave an answer to this that corresponds one hundred percent to the CDU program. The approval of others doesn’t change that.”