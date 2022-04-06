The second season of “The power of love” is about to start. Luis Miguel Castro, former reality boy from “Combate”, was confirmed as the new Peruvian representative and traveled to Turkey to join the recordings of the couples and love triangles program. Through Instagram, he confirmed that he is in the old continent for the premiere of the international format.

At the end of March, the young man made headlines by announcing the end of his relationship with Michela Elías after three years together. Regarding his reappearance in the media, we tell you about this character: what he does, what his profession is and what he currently does.

Who is Luis Miguel Castro?

The new pull of “The power of love 2″ He participated a few years ago in the famous reality show “Combate”. During his time on television, he met Michela Elías and made headlines when he was presented as her partner on the program “On everyone’s lips.”

Reinaldo Dos Santos was in the space of América TV and dedicated a few words to them. “He is someone who occupies a very special place in his heart,” said the self-styled seer. The artist sang the song “Unknown” by Mau and Ricky.

He was born on October 5, 1987 and has a professional degree in Business Administration. She left the race to enter the entertainment world and strengthen herself as a singer. It was so in 2016 she joined the extinct ATV program.

End of his romance with Michela Elías

In March 2022, after almost three years of relationship, he announced the end of his romance with the young Peruvian. Thus, he revealed in a message that he has been separated from the model since February.

This statement was made after she was caught with Omar Machi, the “King of the casinos”. “ We decided to end the relationship I had with Michela more than a month ago . And we always wish each other the best in the future. Good Saturday to all, ”she put in his Instagram stories.

It should be noted that michelas elias and the businessman were seen dining in an exclusive restaurant, and then transported to an apartment in Barranco.

When does “The power of love 2″ start?

The confirmed date of “The power of love 2″, with Luis Miguel Castro, It’s this Monday, April 11. He knows some of those who will accompany him in the season.

The Ecuadorians Moisés Pico Flores (Logan), Nathalie Carvajal, Joselyn Encalada and Hernán Del Pozo will be teammates of the Peruvian. Similarly, Penelope Menchaca would be the new driver.

What is Luis Miguel Castro doing in Turkey?

Luis Miguel Castro is already in Turkey. On her social networks, she shared a photo of the apartment where she will reside this time. She also showed pictures of her physical preparation for “The Power of Love 2″.

Other routines she performed included a trip to the mall to buy clothes and drink Starbucks. She showed images of Istanbul at night, from the window of the hotel where she is.

Where did Shirley Arica and Austin Palao end up?

In the first season of the program, his colleagues Shirley Arica and Austin Palao, both in second place, were the finalists. Will Luis Miguel Castro be able to overcome them?

The winners were the Ecuadorian Andreína Bravo and the Panamanian Miguel Elfi, leaving behind colleagues from Bolivia, Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Mexico, the United States, Puerto Rico and Peru.