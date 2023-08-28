SEE, ‘Big Brother’ Chile | The reality show that won thousands of viewers worldwide premiered its new edition in Chile. From different parts of the world, viewers follow the reality show that was able to gain space among families. The coexistence show will experience a new elimination night on August 27, where Skarleth, Constanza, Hans, Alessia, Skarleth or Jorge could leave the big house. We tell you all the details in this note.

‘Big Brother Chile’: schedule

The elimination nights of the reality show ‘Big Brother Chile’ is broadcast every Sunday through the signal Chilevision. However, for those viewers who are in an external country, it can be viewed through these times.

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

Peru: 9.30 p.m.

Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

Chile: 10.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11.30 p.m.

Where to see ‘Big Brother’?

For those who reside in Chile, the program can be viewed on channel 11 of Chilevisión. However, citizens abroad also have another free option to watch the reality show. Any user who downloads the Pluto TV streaming platform will be able to tune in to the show.

VTR: channel 21(Santiago)/711

channel 21(Santiago)/711 DirecTV: channel 151/1151

channel 151/1151 Movistar: channel 121/811

channel 121/811 Clear: channel 55/555

channel 55/555 You had HD: channel 57

channel 57 Entel: channel 66

channel 66 World : channel 15/515

: channel 15/515 GTD/Telsur: channel 21/27

Trinidad received 94 percent of the votes to be eliminated from ‘Big Brother’ Chile. Photo: Twitter

How to watch the online signal of Chilevisión LIVE?

If a television is not available, viewers also have the option of entering the official website of Chilevisión.

Who could leave ‘Big Brother’?

In the last ‘Big Brother’ nomination, the players went through a new round of sentencing. On this occasion, Constanza, Hans, Alessia, Skarleth and Jorge are at risk of leaving the house.

‘Big h’ nominees. Photo: Chilevisión

