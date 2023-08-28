Alberto Gamero, Millonarios coach, was not so happy with the victory against Nacional, this Sunday at El Campín, with which the blues got into the eight again. And all for one cause: the lack of definition

Millionaires missed at least five clear options to score on Kevin Mier’s goal, but the last stitch was missing. In addition, judge Bismarks Santiago annulled two plays that ended in a goal for offside.

“The trouble is that when you play against Nacional, you have to score goals if there is a chance,” said the blue coach at a press conference.

“Today (Sunday) the Danieles showed us that they can play there. Ruiz threw the center and Cataño hit the header. With Nacional complete and incomplete, the extremes were sharp”, said Gamero about the work of the two Millos creatives, keys to victory.

Daniel Cataño celebrates the 1-0 of Millonarios to Nacional.
Photo: Twitter: @MillosFCOficial

Gamero does not consider the game to have been a rematch

On whether this match was a rematch of the final, Gamero did not take it that way. “For me it was not a revenge. I told Professor Amaral between laughs that how many more times were we going to face each other, but that happens when two teams do things well like Nacional and Millonarios, ”he explained.

Gamero spoke again about his continuity in Millos for 2024. “The renovation is going well. I have been speaking with President Camacho, with Josep (Oughourlian), that we had him today (yesterday) and it is a pleasant visit, also with Dr. Serpa,” he said.

“I am not desperate, I am happy to be here and I want to continue working,” insisted the coach, whose current contract with Millonarios expires in December.

