Ekaterina Antropova. Name and surname leave little doubt. Physical characteristics too. Two meters of blonde full of power and determination. These days an origin that can trigger political controversy but Kate doesn’t want to hear about controversy. She has only one goal, to take the field and crush balls repeatedly. And now she has achieved another goal that felt like the game you play with children to teach them to float: you drift away while swimming. Here is the Italian passport for her it was like a buoy that the more she swam the farther it became. Jokes of a bureaucracy intertwined between federations and the offices of the Ministry of the Interior delegated to decide the fate of a 20-year-old player, whose only thought is the ball bouncing from one side of the net to the other.