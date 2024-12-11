If there is someone at the top of mixed martial arts (MMA) at the national level, it is Ilia Topuria. But there is an Asturian who is also fighting to go to the top of the UFC. Joel Alvarez (21-3), 31 years old, came to the company before Topuria, and in fact, was among the 15 best in his division, the lightweight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos), one of the most competitive categories . However, a defeat against Arman Tsrukyan (current challenger of the division) and his inactivity resulting from his visa problems (already solved) caused him to lose that position.

Currently, he has two victories in a row in the company, and if he wins against Drakkar Klose in Florida he would achieve his seventh victory in Dana White’s company. Furthermore, giving a good performance could make his next opponent be in the top 15, and already enter that ranking. And if Joel Álvarez is an expert at anything, it is giving good performances. The one from Gijón has never needed the participation of judges when he came out with his arm raised. Of his 21 victories, 17 have been by submission and 4 by KO. The one who was a bandit in his youth is already aiming for the top positions in the UFC.

But Joel Álvarez has not gone through a bed of roses to get to where he is. He has worked from a very young age in different professions, one of them as a nightclub bouncer. “I worked at night for five years and it brings you bad company,” the fighter revealed in an interview on ABC. Thanks to sport, he was able to focus little by little and lead a life of success. He debuted as a professional at the age of 20, in 2013, as a member of the Tibet Sports Club. The one from Gijón began to rise like foam and achieved 14 victories (all before the limit) with only one defeat. With this record he had the opportunity to compete for the title of the Spanish AFL promoter. However, shortly after the fight and with tickets sold, the UFC made the call.

However, and although many called it a bad decision, Joel declined the offer because he had already committed to AFL and the people who had paid to see him in a show of humility. He excuses this position by saying that the UFC was already pending, and that they would call again, it was enough just to keep winning. And said and done. Joel Álvarez won his fight in the first round, became champion and three months later he was called on short notice to debut in the UFC.









Although the opportunity came, the debut was far from what he dreamed of. The Spaniard lost by decision against Damir Ismagulov. Even so, this setback only brought to light the best version of Joel Álvarez. Chained four consecutive finishesthree of them in the first round. Joel was at his best, he had entered the top 15 (first Spaniard to achieve it) and he was already mentioned with the greats. But Arman Tsrukyan stood in the way of his promotion, beating him and removing him from the rankings. We had to wait more than a year to see The Phenomenon again in the octagon, and he signed his return by submitting Marc Diakiese in London.

Everything seemed to be back on track, but Joel’s visa issues prevented him from fighting in the United States. That kept him out for another year, with several fights cancelled. It was in Abu Dhabi, this August, when he faced and finished Elves Brener. This version of Joel looked clearly more mature than the previous ones, and the birth of his daughter has changed the way he sees things. Now, his goal is not to be champion or the best in history, but to fight to earn money and support your family. Thanks to the fact that the visa issue is resolved, the one from Gijón can now fight in the United States and increase its activity. This Saturday against Drakkar Klose, Joel Álvarez will be able to get back into the game division top and continue bringing joy to MMA lovers.