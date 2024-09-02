Russian forces launched, during the early hours of this September 2, 2024, against Ukraine a total of 35 missiles of various types and 23 Iranian kamikaze drones Shahedof which Ukrainian defenses managed to shoot down 22 missiles and 20 drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

According to the criteria of

Of the total number of missiles launched, 16 were Iskander-M and KN-23 ballistic missiles (of North Korean manufacture) that were fired from the Voronezh and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. Another 14 were Kh-101 cruise missiles and were launched from Tu-95MC aircraft from the airspace of Russia’s Volgograd region.

Four S-300 and S-400 missiles were launched from Belgorod, as well as a fifth missile of undetermined type by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian defenses were unable to intercept seven of the ballistic missiles and one of the cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

According to information provided by the kyiv regional authorities, more than twenty of the total missiles were intercepted over the country’s capital.

Missiles and drones were also shot down over the regions of Kharkiv (northeast), Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk (center), Zaporizhia (southeast) and Mikoláyiv (south).

Russia’s attack on Ukraine on September 2, 2024. Photo:EFE/EPA/DANYLO ANTONIUK Share

kyiv wakes up again under missiles: ‘This is the second time that a business has been attacked’



A week after launching one of the most massive bombings of the entire war against Ukraine, Russia attacked kyiv again on Monday with around twenty ballistic and cruise missiles that caused damage to at least one energy infrastructure and numerous civilian buildings and private businesses.

“Early in the morning, around 5:30, there was an attack. We opened the bakery at 6, and when we were close we saw that there was damage,” Maria Vasilenko, the owner of one of the businesses affected by the attack in the Sviatoshin neighbourhood of the Ukrainian capital, told EFE.

Like other shop owners and employees, Vasilenko and her staff were cleaning up this morning the remains of cement, metal and other materials that had fallen from the ceiling and windows of the commercial space she opened six months ago with her husband.

Vasilenko is a native of the village of Nova Kakhovka, on the eastern edge of the Russian-occupied southern Kherson province. After living under Russian occupation for seven months, the family moved to kyiv, where they decided to continue their trading tradition to earn a living.

EFE