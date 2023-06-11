Who is James Casella, surgeon and son of Giucas, guest on Domenica In

Who is James Casella, surgeon and son of Giucas guest on Domenica In? James is the only son of the wizard and was born from the relationship with the English model Carol Torr. Born in Rome in 1987, James Casella is a doctor specializing in general surgery. After graduating in medicine, he first worked at the San Camillo Forlanini hospital in Rome and then at the Nuovo Ospedale dei Castelli, in the province of Rome, where he still works today.

Giucas Casella’s son lived his childhood mostly with his father and his partner, Valeria Perilli, without having any relationship with his mother. When he turned 30, James decided to rekindle relations with her who, as a guest in Barbara D’Urso’s living room, provided her version of the facts on what happened: “It was Giucas’ choice to raise the child, he didn’t have to. He could help me and we would raise him together ”. And also Giucas, during an episode of Come to me with Caterina Balivo, clarified the situation: “She has seen James a few times, but she has never asked to see him more, and for this very reason her statements make me feel bad . He accused me of hindering their relationship, but it’s not true because he could see him when he wanted ”.

James Casella is married to Livia, also a surgeon. The couple is very private and the little information we have about them comes from Giucas. In May 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, the well-known magician connected with Barbara D’Urso and made it known that he would soon become a grandfather for the first time. A few months later, in fact, the two gave birth to little Giacomo, their firstborn.