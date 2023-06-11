Who is Nello Buongiorno, the guest singer on Domenica In

Who is Nello Buongiorno, the guest singer on Domenica In in the episode of 11 June 2023? Nello Buongiorno (Torre Annunziata, 1 May 1946) is a singer. His career began in 1962 as a piano bar singer, touring well-known nightclubs throughout Europe. After a debut as a piano bar singer, he met the actor Walter Chiari and the director Vittorio Caprioli in Positano, where he lived with his family and ran a well-known night club-piano bar, “La Fregata”, in which he performed live every night , who entrust him with the sung theme song of the show they conducted Io te, tu io broadcast on Rai 2. Some time later Nello Buongiorno had a solo part in the musical Evangelio, presented in the television show Incontro con Gesù conducted by Fabio Fazio and Nuccio Fava, to then participate in various musical broadcasts on Rai and Mediaset networks.

In 1982 Nello Buongiorno took part in the film La Stingata Napoletana – La Trastola directed by Vittorio Caprioli with Treat Williams. In 1995 with the maestro Gianni Mazza sang the theme song of the television fiction Positano with Milly Carlucci and Andrea Giordana also presented and sung in the television broadcasts Uno Mattina, I Fatti Tuo, Tornando a Casa and In Famiglia.

In the 1996/1997 television season he was the lead singer of the Domenica In orchestra, directed by maestro Gianni Mazza, and was invited several times to the Flying Carpet broadcast conducted by Luciano Rispoli and Roberta Capua on TMC. He then meets Mara Venier, presenter of the Sunday program on Rai 1, with whom he establishes a friendship and who wants him with her in the midday broadcast of Canale 5 Ciao Mara (1997).

Nello Buongiorno then returned to Domenica In in the 2002/2003 and 2004/2005 editions, the year in which he also participated in Telethon, with Gigi Marzullo conducting.