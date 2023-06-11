pilena flower, the ‘Queen of Beer’, celebrated 42 years of artistic career, on June 4, in a massive event held at the local Río Hablador de Huachipa, accompanied by her musical group Los Sacolargos del Escenario (directed by her son Yelsin Ramos Quispe). As guest stars were the folkloric artists Porfirio Ayvar, Esvilda Ávila and Anita Santivañez. The date is also emotional, since it means one more anniversary of her together with her husband, the famous harpist Ídolo Pileño.

Who is the husband of Flor Pileña?

Flor Pileña, whose real name is Haydee Elva Quispe Solis, is married to the Ídolo Pileño, Héctor Lizardo Ramos Medina, 68 years old. Both come from families dedicated to music and are originally from San Pedro de Pilas (Yauyos, Lima province). In honor of their town they added their names to their respective stage names.

Flor Pileña and Ídolo Pileño met shortly before making their debut together on May 30, 1981 at the San Joaquín social center. From that date they forged a musical dumbbell as exhibitors of the huaino with harp.

Flor Pileña next to Ídolo Pileño, when they were just beginning their artistic career. Photo: Flor Pileña

However, in 2011, the Ídolo Pileño, Héctor Ramos, underwent surgery and stayed away from music for six months. “I had to fulfill my contracts. We chatted and I said, ‘You know what, I’ll have to find another harpist.’”, Flor Pileña told Rumbos del Perú. She started playing with Carlos Tello Piñan from Huanuqueño, and she admits that the first days were difficult because she relied a lot on her husband. “I’m going in strong and with a new style,” she said.

After his recovery, the Ídolo Pileño became the manager of Flor Pileña, closing his contracts and presentations, work he does to this day.

In 2021, Flor Pileña released the song “Soy todo para ti”, dedicated to Ídolo Pileño, who is called ‘Peto’ in his family environment. In the chorus she describes how their relationship was: “I have been your friend, I was your lover, I have been your girlfriend. I am now your wife.” Currently, the theme is a trend on TikTok thanks to the interpretation made by the comedian ‘Pepino’ Kille González Rodríguez, who came to sing it as a duet with the folk artist in “JB en ATV” and in “La casa de la comedia”.

How many years have Flor Pileña and Ídolo Pileño been together?

The year Flor Pileña and Ídolo Pileño debuted, 1981, was the same year they got married and to date they have been together for 42 years and have three children: Lizeth, Kelin and Yelsin. “We are married civilly and religiously. He is attached to me, he cannot be separated, ”says the folkloric, who also acknowledges that the first years of marriage were difficult because there was infidelity.

“I have jumped that little stone, from the traps, from the false ones. I was able to forget all that.” assured the folkloric, who acknowledges that she is not in favor of a couple separating if there are children involved. “They are the ones who suffer,” she said. Flor Pileña revealed that she went to the Juan XXIII parish retreat, which helped her overcome her betrayal and deceit. “There I learned to forgive and forget,” he stressed.

Flor Pileña: why is your musical framework called ‘Los Sacolargos’?

As folk artists and coupleFlor Pileña and the Idol Pileño They have been united. However, the harpist chose to be in the background, a reason that served the singer’s followers to call him ‘sacolargo’. Aware of this, on a night of revelry, between beer and beer, while they were discussing what to call her musical framework, the interpreter of “Withered flower” decided to use the label given to her husband and baptized them as The longbags of the stage.