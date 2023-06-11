What is the ranking of MotoGP in Italy? Who won the race at Mugellowhere the sixth race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? On the Tuscan track came the victory of Francis Bagnaia on Ducati officer, in front of Jorge Martin And Johann Zarco. They finished well in the first four positions at Mugello four Ducati Desmosedici GPs.
MotoGP Italy Mugello 2023
At Mugello it was one Ducati party, with the Italian bike that made the home field count playing at home. In fact, the Desmosedici GPs occupied the first four positions of the podium of the Italian GP, with the victory going to a resounding Francis Bagnaia.
For the Italian it is the 14th success in his career and the third of the season after those of Portimao and of Jerez. On the podium of Mugello to keep company with Bagnaia there were Jorge Martin And Johann Zarcowith the latter who conquered the third step of the podium beating Luca Marini.
MOTOGP, MUGELLO race podium
This is the MotoGP podium top three in the sixth race of the 2023 season in Italy at the Mugello:
1) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)
2) Jorge Martin (Ducati)
3) Johann Zarco (Ducati)
MotoGP Mugello 2023, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|LAPS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|1
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|23
|41’16.863
|2
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|23
|1.067
|3
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|23
|1977
|4
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|23
|4,625
|5
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|23
|8,925
|6
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|23
|10,908
|7
|43
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|23
|10,999
|8
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|23
|12,654
|9
|23
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Ducati
|23
|17.102
|10
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|23
|17,610
|11
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|23
|17,861
|12
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|23
|19.110
|13
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|23
|21,947
|14
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|23
|25,906
|15
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|23
|26,500
|16
|51
|Michael Pirro
|Ducati
|23
|30,150
|17
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|23
|38.001
|18
|32
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|23
|38,662
|19
|94
|Jonas Folger
|KTM
|23
|1’18.912
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|14
|9 Laps
|Retired
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|10
|13 Laps
|Retired
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|5
|18 Laps
|Retired
|42
|Alex Rins
|Honda
|0
