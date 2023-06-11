What is the ranking of MotoGP in Italy? Who won the race at Mugellowhere the sixth race of the MotoGP 2023 championship? On the Tuscan track came the victory of Francis Bagnaia on Ducati officer, in front of Jorge Martin And Johann Zarco. They finished well in the first four positions at Mugello four Ducati Desmosedici GPs.

MotoGP Italy Mugello 2023

At Mugello it was one Ducati party, with the Italian bike that made the home field count playing at home. In fact, the Desmosedici GPs occupied the first four positions of the podium of the Italian GP, ​​with the victory going to a resounding Francis Bagnaia.

Bagnaia won the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP at Mugello astride the Ducati

For the Italian it is the 14th success in his career and the third of the season after those of Portimao and of Jerez. On the podium of Mugello to keep company with Bagnaia there were Jorge Martin And Johann Zarcowith the latter who conquered the third step of the podium beating Luca Marini.

The podium with three Ducatis in the 2023 MotoGP Italian GP at Mugello

MOTOGP, MUGELLO race podium

This is the MotoGP podium top three in the sixth race of the 2023 season in Italy at the Mugello:

1) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2) Jorge Martin (Ducati)

3) Johann Zarco (Ducati)

MotoGP Mugello 2023, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE LAPS TIME WITHDRAW 1 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 23 41’16.863 2 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 23 1.067 3 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 23 1977 4 10 Luca Marini Ducati 23 4,625 5 33 Brad Binder KTM 23 8,925 6 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 23 10,908 7 43 Jack Miller KTM 23 10,999 8 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 23 12,654 9 23 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 23 17.102 10 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 23 17,610 11 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 23 17,861 12 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 23 19.110 13 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 23 21,947 14 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 23 25,906 15 37 Augusto Fernandez KTM 23 26,500 16 51 Michael Pirro Ducati 23 30,150 17 25 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 23 38.001 18 32 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 23 38,662 19 94 Jonas Folger KTM 23 1’18.912 73 Alex Marquez Ducati 14 9 Laps Retired 88 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 10 13 Laps Retired 93 Marc Marquez Honda 5 18 Laps Retired 42 Alex Rins Honda 0 MotoGP standings of Italy at Mugello 2023

