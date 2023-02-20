Fiorella Luna dazzled the followers of the series “Al fondo hay sitio” with her recent admission; However, this is not the only important production of which she has been a part of.

Fiorella Luna became the new ‘jale’ of “Al fondo hay sitio” when she debuted in the tenth season together with another important figure of Peruvian television, Adriana Quevedo, to play the Aguayo sisters. Thanks to this opportunity, the 35-year-old actress reaches the home of thousands of Peruvians and achieves a great step in her career and professional development. However, this is not the first major production that she has been a part of. Next, we will tell you more about her trajectory, the last projects of hers that she did and how she obtained a place in the Lima scene.

Who is Fiorella Luna?

Although little did they know, it is not the first time that the actress Fiorella Luna She steps on the set of “AFHS”, since before she was part of sporadic scenes as Lucho Gonzales’s secretary. She now returns with a character that has been giving people something to talk about and has already been baptized by fans as the ‘Pirate’, as she is the collector of an irregular custer.

The 35-year-old actress is passionate about acting and this is demonstrated by her studies, since she graduated from the advanced workshop for actors of Alberto Ísola and from the Aranwa acting training center; in addition to having stage clown studies with Wendy Ramos. In an interview with a local media, she mentioned that in the artistic profession a person never stops learning.

Fiorella Luna is here to stay in the new season of "Al fondo hay sitio". Photo: Instagram

“I feel very grateful because I have been lucky to have teachers like Jorge ‘Coco’ Chiarella, Alberto Ísola and Ramón García, who not only taught me the technique, they taught me love and respect for the trade. This is a job in which you never stop learning, and I am very happy for the opportunities that are presenting themselves”he told Mail.

The rise of Fiorella Luna

She is a film, theater and television actress. Fiorella Luna He was part of series such as “Dos hermanas” and “De vuelta al barrio”. She also represents Tondero and is currently on the promotional tour for the movie “Asu mare 4: los amigos”, in which she takes part as the antagonist with the character of Luciana.

Fiorella Luna is part of “Asu mare 4: friends”. Photo: Instagram

“It is a great opportunity to be able to work with Cachín (Carlos Alcántara) and with all this human group of professionals. It has been incredible, there really wasn’t a day that I got to the set and I didn’t kill myself with laughter. It has been a nice job,” she told Trome.

Carlos Alcántara happy with part of his cast in the movie “Asu Mare 4: Los amigos”. Photo: diffusion

She is a drama teacher

Another of her great passions within the world of art is being able to teach and spread the love for acting. “I like to share what I know and learn from the students,” she stated in an interview. She is co-founder of the production company Mamacita Gesta, in which she develops stage projects.

Fiorella Luna sees this industry as more than just a job. “I want to feel the performance beyond words, that it projects a personal commitment (mind, heart and body) with the text and thus generate a link with the other —the viewer—, that is, going beyond a good performance”, he emphasized.

Fiorella Luna with her students who finished the Introduction to acting workshop for teenagers. Photo: Instagram

Who is your true love?

In the series “In the background there is room”, the character of Fiorella Luna seems to have been interested in Tito (László Kovács). In real life, the artist maintains a solid relationship with Fabricio Raciti, a renowned cinematographer who has worked on important films, such as “La pena máximum”.

Fiorella Luna and Fabricio Raciti. Photo: Instagram

Through their Instagram stories, the couple express how much they love each other. “Finding someone who holds your hand tight, with all the things you do well and with all the things you have to improve. A partner in love, with whom they do not seek perfection ”, reads part of the description of the actress’s publication dedicated to her boyfriend.

Fiorella Luna thanks the public for the great reception of the ‘Aguayo Sisters’ on “AFHS”

The actress Fiorella Luna She was delighted with the great reception of the public towards the ‘Aguayo Sisters’ in the series “Al fondo hay sitio”. The interpreter of Helena assured that there are many surprises in this tenth season and asks the public not to stop tuning in to this new story.

“We are very happy. The reception of the public has been beautiful, they have sent us many messages ”, Fiorella expressed to the cameras of “More shows”. “They are going to stay anyway. Chela and Helena have come to stay anyway to upset Pepe and Tito”, added Quevedo.

Fiorella Luna reveals that music helps her build her characters

Peruvian actress Fiorella Luna She has played various characters, whether in television series, in the theater and even on the big screen, and in order to connect with each one of them, she reveals that music usually helps her.

“I approach the process in different ways as the text invites me to do (…) But I do like to use the music to develop the cadence of the character a bit, the emotions. I go into the line of music a little to know where it takes me “he explained in an interview for the YouTube channel Espoilerman.