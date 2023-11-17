The premiere of the first trailer for the next film in the Spider-Man universe, ‘Madame Web’, is scheduled for February 14, 2024. The first images have already generated great enthusiasm among its millions of followers, by showing the new villain , Ezekiel Simsin a shocking presentation: stabbing the protagonist, Cassandra Webb.

However, many netizens are wondering who this dark Spider-Man really is. Some assumed that it could be Peter Parker under another identity, especially since the cast includes Uncle Ben, played by Adam Scott. However, this theory has been discarded.

Who is Ezekiel Sims, the dark Spider-Man turned villain in ‘Madame Web’?

The character played by French actor Tahar Rahim in the film ‘Madame Web’ is Ezekiel Sims who is presented as the new villain. The peculiar thing is that in the ‘Amazing Spiderman’ comics he was not evil, he was actually the mentor of Peter Parker, with whom he shares abilities similar to those of Spider-Man.

However, in this film adaptation, Ezekiel Sims possesses powers similar to those of Madame Web, including vision of the future. Her mission in the film is to eliminate Cassandra Webb and the other three Spider-Girls: Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor) and Julia Carpenter (Sidney Sweeney). But why do you want to delete them?

Ezekiel Sims in the comic and Ezekiel Sims in the movie ‘Madame Web’ under his black Spider-Man suit. Photo: The century of Durango.

Why does Ezekiel Sims want to eliminate ‘Madame Web’ and the three Spider-Girls?

The film ‘Madame Web’ does not fully reveal the details, but everything indicates that, guided by his visions, Ezekiel Sims Try to prevent these four heroines from reaching their destiny and prevent them from obtaining their powers and becoming the heroines they are expected to be in the future. With her dark Spider-Man outfit, she will have a huge advantage

Cassandra Web and the three Spider-Girls who would have a promising future. Photo: Sony.

