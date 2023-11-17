admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 17/11/2023 – 20:17

Different views on the conflict oppose the Turkish president and the German Federal Chancellor. The meeting was held despite criticism of Erdogan for anti-Semitism, with Scholz highlighting the importance of “maintaining dialogue”. Speaking during a joint statement to the press in Berlin this Friday (17/11), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, once again expressed diametrically opposed views on the Israel-Hamas war.

“[Isso] It’s not a secret,” Scholz said. “This is exactly why our conversations are important. We need direct dialogue with each other, especially in difficult times.”

While Erdogan called for a “humanitarian ceasefire” and harshly criticized the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, citing “the targeting of hospitals [e] the deaths of children”, Scholz reaffirmed Israel’s right to defense against Hamas, something “sanctioned by international law” and which “should not be questioned”.

Scholz also highlighted that Germany is one of the countries that sends the most humanitarian aid to Gaza, and that the “suffering of the Palestinian people” also saddens the government. “Each life has the same value.”

Germany opposes a ceasefire because it believes it would allow Hamas to reorganize and return to committing attacks like the one on October 7, which triggered the current conflict, when more than 1,200 people were killed in Israel and more than 200 others were kidnapped – so far, only five have been released; the situation of the remaining hostages is uncertain.

On the Palestinian side, authorities in Gaza – territory controlled by Hamas – claim that the Israeli bombing campaign left more than 12,000 dead. According to Israel, the action aims to destroy the group, considered a terrorist organization by Germany and other Western countries.

Scholz and Erdogan, however, converged in “concern” about a possible expansion of the conflict in the Middle East, in support of “humanitarian pauses” and in defense of a two-state solution for peace in the region – the Turkish president explicitly mentioned the creation of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

Before meeting Scholz, Erdogan also met German President Frank Walter-Steinmeier, from whom he heard messages similar to Scholz’s.

Critics point to Erdogan’s anti-Semitism as reason for canceling visit

The war in Gaza is a contentious point in the relationship between Germany and Türkiye. Since the outbreak of the conflict, Erdogan has raised his rhetoric against Israel. Before his trip to Germany, he accused the country of “fascism”, of committing “genocide” and of acting like a “terrorist state”, while he referred to Hamas as “liberators”.

The statements generated discomfort in German public opinion, which accused the president of anti-Semitism. Scholz reacted at the time, calling the statements absurd and stressing that Israel is a democracy that adheres to human rights and international law.

“There is no place for anti-Semitism in our country, regardless of political or religious motivation, whether it comes from the right or the left, whether it has grown up here for centuries or comes from outside the country,” said Scholz this Friday in Berlin.

Alongside him, Erdogan did not repeat these statements again, but insinuated that he would have more freedom to talk about the Israel-Hamas conflict “because we [Turquia] we owe nothing to Israel” – a reference to Nazi Germany’s annihilation of more than 6 million Jews during the Holocaust.

Representatives of the Jewish and Kurdish communities – an ethnic minority targeted by Ankara’s reprisals – opposed Erdogan’s visit. The trip, which broke a fast of almost four years, was also criticized by opposition politicians and government coalition parties.

Mutual interests

Defenders of the visit, however, emphasize that Turkey is an important ally for Germany in controlling migration – the country has in the past received financial support from the European Union to absorb most of the refugees from the war in Syria – and in international dialogue with actors difficult, but necessary for resolving conflicts, such as Russia and Hamas – Ankara has contacts with the Palestinian group and helped to facilitate a corridor for the flow of Ukrainian grains through the Black Sea.

Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a military alliance of which Ankara is also part, also depends on Turkey’s approval. The Turkish government had opposed Sweden’s entry into the alliance, arguing that the country was harboring terrorists, including Kurds and people allegedly involved in a failed coup attempt in 2016. Erdogan has set aside these objections, but the Turkish parliament has yet to ratify membership. .

On the other hand, Erdogan is interested in purchasing 40 Eurofighter aircraft, but the completion of the deal depends on a green light from Germany. Another topic of interest to Ankara is the country’s accession to the European Union and the simplification of processes for granting tourist visas to Turkish citizens.

