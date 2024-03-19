Almost 90 percent of the murdered women in the state of Guanajuato they worked in the informal sector or were unemployed, reported Verónica Cruz Sánchez, representative of the civil organization “Las Libres”.

The state, according to information from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, has the unfortunate first place nationally with the most female victims of intentional homicide; In January alone the entity led the position with 29 cases.

The daily analysis carried out by the members of this association found two factors that prevail in cases of homicides of women in the entity: the majority are facts accomplished on public roads and with a firearm.

In this regard, Verónica Cruz said that no municipality in the state of Guanajuato has an adequate prevention program that helps significantly reduce these events.