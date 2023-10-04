A new opportunity to June in ‘There is room at the bottom’? Various characters have entered the successful América TV series this year, some have conquered the public, but others have earned hatred. However, this is not the case of Benjamin, the apparent new beau of ‘Charo’s’ niece, who recently arrived in Las Nuevas Lomas and made Cristóbal jealous. Could it be that they changed the young Montalbán?

This new character met July when the young woman went to celebrate at a nightclub with her friend. Dolores and her amazing change of look captivated more than one. But who is the actor who plays this heartthrob? Here we tell you.

Which actor plays Benjamín in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Is about Vasco Rodriguez, young Peruvian actor, 22 years old. He has also been part of other productions of America TVas ‘Back to the neighborhood’, a series in which he played Julio Ganoza, the youngest son of ‘Malena’. Likewise, we have been able to see it in reality programs on the same channel: ‘This is teen war’in which he worked together with other well-known Peruvian entertainment, such as Luciana Fuster.

Why is Cristóbal jealous of Benjamín?

It all started when Cristóbal saw July’s grand entrance to the nightclub with a radical change of look. Young Montalbán was stunned and couldn’t stop seeing her. However, he was not the only one who noticed the beauty of ‘Charito’s’ niece, since, while she was dancing with her friend Dolores de ella, two boys approached them to accompany them, one of them was Benjamín.

Vasco Rodríguez plays Benjamín in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Although nothing happened at the club and they just spent time dancing, it was clear that Benjamín is interested in July, so he asked Dolores for her friend’s address to go look for her. His arrival in Las Nuevas Lomas surprised more than one, since no one was expecting his visit, especially Cristóbal, who has begun to show jealousy and would try to prevent a romance from arising between ‘Benja’ and ‘Jimmy’s’ cousin.