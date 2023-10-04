The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (3.Oct.2023) the bill 4,188 of 2021, which establishes changes to the Legal Framework for Loan Guarantees. The text received 305 votes in favor, 11 against and 5 abstentions. The project had already been approved in 2022 by deputies and had to return to the Chamber after senators made changes to the proposal. Now the text goes to the president for sanction Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The Guarantee Framework project was approved even with 6th deputies, from the PL and Novo parties, still obstructing. The opposition presented a request to postpone the session and another to reverse the agenda, in an attempt to postpone the analysis of the project, but all were rejected.

The obstruction movement is led by the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front), which says that the STF (Supreme Federal Court) “invaded Skills” of the Legislature when voting on the time frame and the decriminalization of drugs and abortion.

The Legal Framework for Guarantees should expand the supply of credit in the country. The text allows the same property to be used as collateral for more than one financing.

The approval of the proposal is a victory for the Lula government. According to the Ministry of Finance, the measure should make credit cheaper. It would also be a way of reduce the interest rate in the marketa central theme for the minister Fernando Haddad.

