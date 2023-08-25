Friday, August 25, 2023, 12:22 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Buying online is an increasingly common gesture. At the click of a button it is possible to access an infinite number of shops in which to purchase a product quickly. A long-distance race to which physical stores have joined to compete with the ‘good, pretty and cheap’ of the ‘online’ platforms.

In this competition, those known as ‘marketplace’, that is, intermediary platforms between sellers and customers, have taken the lead. And it is that its pages combine even the most unimaginable products at prices that are difficult to combat. Among the e-commerce giants, companies from the Asian continent are leading the race with skyrocketing profits.

What is Temu?



Temu is now added to the success of Aliexpress or Shein. A platform that was launched last September in the United States and that in recent weeks has been gaining prominence on social networks thanks to its viral travel backpacks. This application is the work of the owners of Pinduoduo (PDD), one of the most famous e-commerce companies in China that was born in 2015 and is based in Shanghai. In its eight years of life, it has reached millions of users who can buy in groups to get purchases with an even greater discount.

Temu is the new bet of this Chinese phenomenon, which means ‘team up, price down’, that is, ‘team up, price down’. The company claims to be the reflection of teamwork to achieve economies of scale and value. To do this, it ships from a global network of suppliers and manufacturers, with logistics partners.

From clothing to electronics or musical instruments, this new competitor attracts by the low cost of its products classified in a long list of categories. In addition to the great discount that the items themselves have, discount codes can be added that further reduce the ticket. In addition, it has a section of lightning offers in which the prices are even more surprising.

Related News



Where does your popularity come from?



The reason why Temu has gone viral is because of a backpack that acts as Doraemon’s own magic pocket. A backpack that promises to be the perfect ally to go on a trip, since thanks to its large pockets and its suitcase-shaped opening, it has a large capacity without exceeding the measures established for hand luggage imposed by the airlines.

The sale of this feat to dethrone the checked bag has drawn a large audience to the platform, which boasts one of the lowest tags for this item in the entire online marketplace. Users were quick to share the find on social media, where some were proud to have gotten the backpack for free. And it is that the platform has released a section of mini-games in which you can win products for participating in them.

They all share the same marketing strategy: the beginning of the game is simple, but as you reach the final stretch, it gets more complicated and requires you to share a code with other users to obtain the necessary resources to win the game. In this way, the participants send a link to their closest circle, which makes this ‘marketplace’ gain popularity and more registered users.

Is it reliable?



The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) indicates that Temu acts as a showcase for stores that manages payments, shipments, and returns. However, it warns that in its terms and conditions, it tries to disassociate itself from “many of the responsibilities that you should expect in a platform that acts as an intermediary.”

However, the OCU indicates that the reliability of the articles depends on the seller himself and not on the page itself. Regarding payment, you can use credit card, Paypal and Apple and Google payment platforms. Thanks to this method, you can count on the additional protection offered by each of them.