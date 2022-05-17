O’Brien Castle Almond will assume the crown after the unexpected resignation of Miss Peru 2021, Yely Rivera. Therefore, on Friday, May 13, Jessica Newton announced that the model, who is one of the 9 candidates for the Miss Peru 2022will represent the country in the international beauty pageant Miss Supranational 2022 along with Nicola Roberto, the recent winner of Miss Supranational Peru.

Through a press conference, the organizer of the contest presented the candidates for this year’s edition of the contest: Alessia Rovegno, Valeria Flórez, Tatiana Calmell, among others. After that, after a few minutes, Newton announced that Almendra would be the one who would take the crown of Miss Supranational Peru 2022, due to her excellent performance in her personal interview.

When will the Miss Supranational 2022 beauty pageant take place?

The contest will take place on July 15 at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in the city of Nowy Sącz, Poland. In this way, the model will have less than two months of preparation to be able to compete for the crown with more than 50 candidates from other countries, who are also seeking the international title.

It is worth mentioning that with the participation of Almendra Castillo in this contest, there will only be 8 candidates left for the title of Miss Peru 2022: Alessia Rovegno, Mei Azo, Valeria Flórez, Tatiana Calmell, Daleine Arroyo, Maryori Morán, Flavia Montes and Arlette Rujel. One of them will represent the country in Miss Universe 2022.

Who is Almendra Castillo?

Our representative to the international contest Miss Supranational 2022, Almendra Castillo, is a 27-year-old girl who is dedicated to modeling and is a makeup artist by profession. She also studied Administration and International Business.

She was a candidate for the national Miss World Peru 2021 pageant, where she represented the Constitutional Province of Callao. “I consider myself a strong, cheerful, persevering and passionate woman. She is a lover of art, dance and, above all, Peruvian culture, “she said during her participation.

Why did Yely Rivera renounce the crown of Miss Peru?

At Easter, through their social networks, Jessica Newton He took the opportunity to communicate the departure of Yely Rivera from Miss Peru: “I hope you are happy and as a family in these days of reflection and union, thinking of being a better version of yourselves. Within these reflections, we have that Yely (Rivera) our Miss Peru (2021) has decided, due to a very interesting job offer for her, to decline to take the band from Peru to Miss Supranational 2022″.

“Therefore, Miss Peru 2022 will not only crown our queen for Miss Universe (2022), but we will also know who will be responsible for representing us at Miss Supranational this year. Before this can generate any speculation, I want you to know that Yely has all my love and support for everything she wants to undertake. She is a lovely girl who will join me in choosing her successor,” she added.