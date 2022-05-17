The new chapter of Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6, will not be released until 2023, according to Take-Two’s latest tax report. the software house did not include the title in the line-up scheduled for the fiscal year, that is, until April next year. The company has made it known to “stay tuned” for the next



GTA

, and that the official reveal of the game is not far off. Meanwhile, Take-Two updated the sales figures for its major titles: GTAV is at 165 million copies sold, Red Dead Redemption 2 to 44 million, which is the second best-selling game of the last five years in the US. Total sales of the series Grand Theft Auto they are at 375 million units. Revenues for the last quarter of the year amounted to $ 930 million, 11 percent more than the same period last year.