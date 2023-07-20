Women’s football is increasingly gaining importance in world sport. For this reason, in just one day one of the most important competitions will take place, the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which brings together more than 33 teams.

As in every sport there are players who stand out for their great attributes and Today there is a Spanish woman who never ceases to amaze with the way she interprets football with her feet.

She is the only woman awarded this trophy which is only won by the best players in the world.

Her name is Alexia Putellas and she is recognized as the first woman to win a Ballon d’Or in history in 2021 and in 2022, Well, she stood out above all her professional colleagues and currently, due to these two conquests, she is called the best player in the world.

Said woman is a Spanish soccer player who plays as a midfielder, to be exact, in the left inside position, who since she was little admired and observed all the movements of the best players who are in that position, such as Xavi Hernández or Andrés Iniesta, leaders of Spanish soccer.

Alexia was born on February 4, 1994, in a city near Barcelona called Mollet de Valles.

Her entire career would begin as a child, because at that young age she began to play in the lower categories of CE Sabandell between 2001 and 2005.

She would sign for standing out as the best young people for her beloved club, FC Barcelona at the age of 12, but unfortunately her stay in the Blaugrana team would last very little, since from 2009 to 2011 she would be a player for RCD Espanyol.

There she would play two seasons and in this same season she would make her first appearances as a professional player, which is why she was part of the first team of the Catalan team in her last season.

Because of her game and her great performances, she began to be called by the Spanish team to represent that nation since she was 17 years old.

From that moment he participated in major European football competitions, but where he would stand out the most was in the Eurocup tournament, where in the semifinals he would waste all his talent scoring two goals.

With this performance his team would win 4-0 and thanks to her and the efforts of her teammates they were able to win the final against France on July 31 of that same year.

After her international participation, she would go on to play with Levante, in which she would score 15 goals. However, her team would not achieve any title, but she would gain much more experience, since she began to stand out above her teammates.

For this reason, she would be signed again by the club of her loves, FC Barcelona, ​​in 2012.

From that moment the full potential of the player would be known, because he would begin his reign in Spanish football.

Palmares of Alexia Putellas



Spanish League 2013 Queen’s Cup 2013 Spanish League 2014 Queen’s Cup 2014 Spanish League 2015 Queen’s Cup 2017 Spanish Super Cup 2020 Spanish League 2020 Queen’s Cup 2020 Spanish League 2021 Queen’s Cup 2021 Spanish Super Cup 2022 Spanish League 2022 Queen’s Cup 2022 Spanish Super Cup 2023 Spanish League 2023

Alexia Putellas, Gavi and Robert Lewandowski present the Ballon d’Or, the Kopa Trophy, and the Gerd Müller Trophy at Spotify Camp Nou. Congratulations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/UdHep3wqAn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2022

international championships

Under 17 Championship, Spanish team 2010-2011 Champions League, FC Barcelona 2021 Champions League, FC Barcelona 2023 See also Colombia vs. Argentina, live: follow the minute by minute in the sub-20

For all that has been achieved, as previously stated, she was listed in 2021 and in 2022 as the best player in the world. and it is expected that with the participation in the women’s world cup the Spanish and Catalan will get their third ballon d’or, a fact that very few players have been able to achieve. The only ones have been Leonel Andrés Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It should be noted that in 2022 the Catalan suffered one of the biggest injuries in the world of footballcruciate ligament rupture. However, after 9 months without touching the courts, she returned to position herself as the Queen of this sport.

The Women’s Soccer World Cup, a path towards equality

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

