The president of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, said this Wednesday that he hopes that the United States will hand over to the Venezuelan Justice the former general Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as “el Pollo” Carvajal, that he was extradited from Spain to the North American nation, where he is requested for drug trafficking crimes.

“Hopefully the United States – Spain did not do it and it should have done it – in adherence to the extradition treaties that Venezuela has with different countries of the world, hand over a criminal to Venezuela, as is the case of Hugo Carvajal, that he is being required by the Venezuelan Justice to answer for several crimess”, said the Chavista deputy during a press conference.

Carvajal has already been extradited to the United States, a country that was demanding him for drug trafficking crimes, after a long judicial journey that ended in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which dismissed his last demand last week.

Legal sources informed EFE that the Venezuelan counterintelligence chief during the presidency of Hugo Chávez is already on his way to the United States, a country to which he has tried by all means to avoid being extradited since the Spanish Police found his clue in 2021, after spending almost two years in an unknown whereabouts.

Former military man Hugo ‘Pollo’ Carvajal was extradited to the United States. Photo: Archive Weather/iStock

Carvajal’s handover became definitively effective after the Spanish National Court ordered Interpol on Tuesday to proceed “immediately” with his extradition once the ECtHR dismissed his claim. Carvajal fled Venezuela with a false passport in February 2019 and in April he was detained upon landing in Madrid, where he was remanded in pretrial detention.

A few months later, in September, the third criminal section of the Spanish National Court rejected his extradition against the discretion of the Prosecutor’s Office and in the middle of the month he was released from prison.

The Anti-Drug Prosecutor appealed and in November the plenary session of the Court revoked the decision and gave the green light to the delivery. The arrest was frustrated since it was not possible to find his whereabouts until almost two years later. On September 9, 2021, he was found in an apartment in Madrid.

Since then, El Pollo Carvajal has been in pretrial detention due to the patent risk of escape that the judges considered and, during these years, his defense tried to prevent his extradition by all means and with all kinds of resources

