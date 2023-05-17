This Tuesday, May 16, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrardposted a new video on his TikTok account talking about the series of concerts offered by the singer Luis Miguel in Mexico.

“Do you like #LuisMiguel? How did it go for those who tried to buy a ticket to go see it? �� Who invites me to the concert?“says the chancellor’s publication.

In the video, Ebrard uses audio that jokingly says that he goes looking for a concert ticket “and I see my number in the virtual queue” followed by a woman yelling “it can’t be.”

Prior to this publication, the chancellor uploaded another publication to promote his contact with citizens.

“When I call my friends on WhatsApp, this is what appears on their cell phone Remember to answer me, because I always mark with surprises,” wrote the head of the SRE.

Ebrard is one of the most active political members of Morena on this social network, since almost every day he has been uploading content to his account, which even has official verification.