Vilfand: the temperature in the Arkhangelsk region and Komi will reach 23-26 degrees

Unusually warm weather for May is expected in some Russian regions. This was warned by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand in a conversation with TASS.

He clarified that they are talking about Kamchatka, the Republics of Komi and Sakha (Yakutia), the Arkhangelsk region, the Yamalo-Nenets and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrugs. In particular, in the next three days in the Arkhangelsk region and Komi, the air will warm up to 23-26 degrees, which is 8-10 degrees above the norm. The scientific instructor of the Hydrometeorological Center emphasized that it is warmer than in the Krasnodar Territory.

Vilfand also predicted unusual heat up to 18-22 degrees in the Yamal-Nenets and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrugs. In addition, 21 degrees of heat is expected in the Kamchatka Territory, and up to 18-19 degrees above zero in Yakutia.

At the same time, the meteorologist noted that the opposite situation will be observed in a number of regions. In particular, in Bashkiria, the Perm Territory and the Chelyabinsk Region, frosts are expected to minus 2 degrees, and in the Altai Territory, Omsk and Irkutsk Regions, the air temperature will drop to minus 7 degrees in the coming days.

Earlier, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said that there would be no extreme heat this summer in Russia. According to him, in Central Russia it will be on average one and a half degrees warmer than the average values.