Firefighters on the scene outside Hong Kong’s World Trade Center. © Kin Cheung / AP / dpa

Fire in a skyscraper in Hong Kong: Hundreds of people are then stuck in the World Trade Center. The investigation is ongoing. What happened?

Hong Kong – Hundreds of people are trapped on the roof of a skyscraper in Hong Kong after a fire breaks out.

As the newspaper “South China Morning Post” reported, more than 300 people were waiting on the roof of the 38-story World Trade Center in the Causeway Bay district for the fire department to evacuate on Wednesday afternoon. Another 160 people have already been brought out of the building. Six of the rescued had to be taken to hospital because of the heavy smoke development.

Preliminary investigations indicated, according to police, that the fire had broken out in a control room in the basement of the building before it spread to a work scaffold on the facade. dpa