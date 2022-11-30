Who has seen it?, the previews of the episode of 30 November 2022 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 30 November 2022 – a new episode of Who has seen it?, the historic Rai 3 program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, will be broadcast from 9.20 pm. Gaia takes the ship to visit her grandmother in Sicily and disappears. Mom talks about it to Who has seen it? and she says: “She was serene, we don’t believe in suicide”. What happened on the Genoa-Palermo crossing? Marzia’s body is speaking: the horror of Pontecagnano with unpublished documents. To date, five suspects, all from the same family, for murder and concealment of a body. And then the story of Saman: the earth has returned the remains of the girl. Who has seen it? the interview with another cousin of the murdered girl: his name is Irfan and he had punched her because he dressed in Western style. He had told investigators that he knew nothing about the girl. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

Contacts

We have seen tonight’s previews and stories, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who has seen it? live tv and live stream? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, is aired today – Wednesday 30 November 2022 – at 21.20 on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.