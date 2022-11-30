HS Environment | One civil servant’s “log man’s accounting” influenced the central government’s desire to water down the nature conservation law

HS found out what and why the Nature Conservation Act was removed.

Finland The government is in crisis because the center placed itself in the opposition’s front during the discussion of the new nature conservation law.

Based on HS’s reports, the reason behind the dispute is a calculation made by an official of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry using a “log man’s accounting” and the fear of the large forest companies panicking.

The center wanted to remove from the law the sections it had already approved, which dealt with endangered habitat types. It voted for these removals in the environment committee together with the opposition parties, angering the other government parties.

Environmental organizations criticized the fight against nature loss in Finland, which slows down the changes.

The law will therefore be submitted to the Parliament modified by the opposition and the center report.

The center MPs like Eva Kalli, Markus Lohi and Anne Kalmarihave all justified removals with the protection of forest owners’ property.

Kalmari hinted that the law would result in protection without compensation and therefore also “hundreds”. According to Kalmar, the landowners were “really scared”.

Presumptive felling means a situation where the landowner is felling the forest, so that it would not be protected later.

“There were points in the presentation that would have had significant indirect effects on, for example, the practice of forestry, and there would have been no guarantee of compensation,” Kalli wrote in his Facebook update.

Chairman of the forest delegation of MTK, the confederation of agricultural and forestry producers Mikko Tiirola tweeted that the law would have taken “almost two million hectares of commercial forest into the gray protection zone”.

Gray conservation refers to protecting nature with unclear means, the effects of which are difficult to predict.

There is no obvious basis for the comments of the bill itself. The drafts of sections 64 and 65 to be deleted state that “the section would not have direct effects on, for example, the forestry use of economic forests”.

Article 64 was about starting to list endangered habitat types in the regulation. According to section 65, the authority should take the nature types of the decree into account in decision-making, such as zoning, however without any binding legal effects.

So it’s about “informative” sections that don’t obligate anything. The clauses had already been relaxed during the preparation. In its statement, the Constitutional Law Committee did not see the bill as creating any problems in terms of property protection.

In addition, the center and the opposition removed a section from the law that would have automatically protected springs, springs and streams. The current forest law already offers at least some protection for them.

Stream landscape in Kirkkonummi.

Where from So will the impact on forestry that the center of the government party fears occur?

The head of the unit of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry can answer this Vilppu Talvitie. The calculation of two million hectares is from his pen.

During the preparation, Talvitie was not satisfied with the kind of information he received from the Ministry of the Environment about the natural habitats included in the decree. He says he was concerned about the coverage of the impact assessment.

According to Talvitie, however, some examples of habitat types that end up on the list were shown in one remote meeting.

“Then I tried to use these YM [ympäristöministeriön] with little displayed information. The lumberjack’s rough accounting concluded that there would be at least two million hectares of endangered natural habitats and 1.5 million hectares of forest natural habitats.”

Identifying nature types as endangered does not mean protecting them, and Talvitie admits that. According to him, concern about “gray conservation” comes through the market and large forest companies.

The concern of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and also of the center is that large forest companies would no longer want to buy wood from areas where endangered habitat types recorded in the decree have been identified.

The townspeople have wished to protect the old forest area in Ylöjärvi.

“This is our vision. Industry has been asked whether it will happen that industry will no longer go to those areas. And so it has been said that you don’t dare to buy wood there.”

MP Kalli confirms to HS that the center was specifically afraid of the law’s indirect effects on the market. According to him, the estimate of two million hectares was not the only basis for removing the sections, but it sounded “huge in scale”.

According to Talvitien and Kalli, it is better for the landowner if an area is demarcated as protected by an appealable decision of the authority, in which case compensation must also be paid.

However, isn’t “protection without compensation” different from a possible decision of a company based on new information in a market economy?

“From the landowner’s point of view, it’s practically the same thing if the tree doesn’t sell. I think we can talk about gray protection”, Talvitie answers.

Ministry of the Environment legislative advisor Pasi Kallio does not understand the concern expressed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Was there a danger here of “protection without compensation”?

“Not based on these articles. These do not have such an effect,” says Kallio.

He also does not “completely understand” the fear of the forest companies’ reactions. “Of course, it is completely impossible to predict on what basis forest companies make investment decisions. There are many other factors that influence it.”

Endangered species are already listed in the current law. Now endangered habitat types would be listed alongside them.

Chairman of the Finnish Nature Panel Janne Kotiaho calls the logic presented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry “mechanized concern”.

“We don’t rely on what the real records are, but make up threat images ourselves.”

He asks if the centrist and opposition representatives of the environmental committee have “greater wisdom” about the property rights effects of the law than the constitutional committee that blessed the law.

In the new law, sand dunes with few trees would be one of the protected habitat types that can be protected by an official decision. Destruction of open coastal dunes, on the other hand, would be directly prohibited by law. Picture from Pori Yyteri.

What the law then is left behind?

Talvitie and Kallio agree that even in its pruned form, the law would move nature conservation forward.

Not all points related to habitat types have been removed. What was left was, for example, a list of 13 habitat types, on the basis of which the ely center can make conservation demarcations with compensations.

The list includes sandy beaches, hardwood forests, walnut thickets, alder forests, seaside meadows, leaf meadows, fields, coastal forested dunes, inland floodplain forests, light slopes of ridge forests, seagrass beds, sheltered sedge beds and limestone cliffs.

The article of strict protection of the open dunes and serpentine cliffs of the coast was also preserved.

According to Kallio, the essential thing is that the law was updated in many respects in line with current knowledge. For example, the Metso program of voluntary forest protection and the Helmi program of restoration are getting a stronger legal basis.

In addition, the law retained the framework for ecological compensation, i.e. compensation for caused nature damage. However, that too is based on voluntariness.

The obligation was removed from the section of the law as a compromise even before the law was brought to the parliament.

Nature panel Kotiaho considers it unfortunate that a large slice of the idea that was used to create the entire law was removed in the environment committee.

“The whole premise of this law was that endangered habitats should receive the same protection as endangered species.”

The view is ecologically justified, as endangered species mostly live in endangered habitats.

“Here, a law that was already a compromise was watered down with such a trick. This was the watering down of the watering down.”