We return to talk about the case of Angela Celentano, the 3-year-old girl who disappeared almost 26 years ago

Yesterday evening, Wednesday 30 March, the television program Who Has Seen It? is back again to talk about the case of the little girl Angela Celentano. Almost 26 years have passed since her mysterious disappearance, but her parents have never lost hope of being able to hug her again.

A story that unfortunately has kept with the breathless all Italy. Many were hoping for a happy ending, which unfortunately has not yet arrived. But just as the mother of little Denise Pipitone says, children they are not archived.

The facts began on August 10, 1996. Angela was just 3 years old and on that day she was with her parents and 40 other people, on the mount Faitoin Naples.

For them it was supposed to be a day full of fun and carefree, but in a short time it happened the unthinkable. The baby was last seen around 13.

Another baby called Renato, who was 11 at the time, was the last to see her. The little boy reported that he went to the parking lot to take the balloon in the car. However, just as they were on their way back to the adults, he told the little girl to continue alone, because she had to go down again.

Since that time of Angela have lost all traces. Renato said he didn’t meet anyone on the way back to the others. Consequently, the disappearance of the child is still shrouded in mystery.

The new appeal of the parents for the little Angela Celentano

Dad Catello he was the first to alert the police. From that moment all the searches started and just as often happens, in the following days the family was flooded with phone calls. From the anonymous witness, to the visionaries. However, everything turned out to be unfounded. Last year, for the 25th anniversary of the incident, the father made a new one appeal to The morning. The man stated: