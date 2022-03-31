Mexico.- The General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE), unanimously determined the agreement that all national and local political parties complied with the principle of gender parity in the nominations for candidates for governorship for the 2021-2022 electoral process. from Aguascalientes, Durango, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas and Oaxaca the latter where the candidacy of the standard-bearer was challenged.

This agreement was discussed in an extraordinary session where the counselor, Norma De la Cruz, stressed that envisioning parity goes beyond numerical representation, as she pointed out that it is important to consider gender alternation.

The Oaxaca case was resolved this Wednesday by the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF), who rejected by majority, the project of José Luis Vargas who proposed to eliminate the candidacy of Salomón Jara, Morena’s standard-bearer for the governorship. From Oaxaca.

Judges Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, Felipe de la Mata, Alfredo Fuentes Barrera, Indalfer Infante and Janine Otálora voted against the project, who rejected the impeachment project requested by Senator Susana Harp against Morena’s nomination in Oaxaca, because it considered that gender parity was being violated.

Judge Vargas Valdez argued that his proposal to annul the candidacy was to designate a woman, since he considered that there was no legality to be chosen as a standard bearer. These words were supported by the magistrate, Mónica Soto, who was the only one to vote in favor of the project by pointing out that it is time to commit to gender parity.