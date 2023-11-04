Who finds a friend finds a treasure: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

This evening, 4 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Who finds a friend finds a treasure, a 1981 film directed by director Sergio Corbucci, will be broadcast. It is the twelfth of the sixteen films starring the couple Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. Below is all the information in detail.

Plot

Alan is a young man who bets on horses, draining the savings of his old uncle Brady, who has long been telling him about a fabulous treasure, hidden on a desert island in the Pacific Ocean. Pursued by loan sharks to whom he owes a lot of money, he takes refuge clandestinely on Charlie’s boat, a navigator about to leave for a solo cruise around the world, sponsored by the company producing Puffin jam. When Charlie discovers Alan on board he is initially furious, but soon after the two come to a truce, until Charlie realizes that Alan has diverted the boat towards Treasure Island.

Whoever finds a friend finds a treasure: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Who finds a friend finds a treasure, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Terence Hill: Alan Lloyd

Bud Spencer: Charlie O’Brian

Sal Borgese: Anulu

John Fujioka: Kamasuka

Louise Bennett: Mama

Herb Goldstein as Uncle Brady

Claudio Ruffini: Kador

Tom Tully: the sea captain

Kainowa Lauritzen: Alua

Terry Moni Mapuana: Ula

Mirna Seya: Ola

Salvatore Basile: Frisco Joe

Giovanni Cianfriglia: Frisco Joe man

Riccardo Pizzuti: Frisco Joe man

Vincenzo Maggio: man from Frisco Joe

Roberto Messina: pirate with headphones

Streaming and TV

Where to see Who Finds a Friend Finds a Treasure live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 4 November 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it.