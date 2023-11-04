A request was made to Minister Luiz Fux, rapporteur of the action that is being processed in secrecy at the STF; Information is from the newspaper “O Globo”

The PF (Federal Police) asked Minister Luiz Fux, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), another 60 days to conduct an investigation against the deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) due to suspected misappropriation of resources. The information is from the newspaper The globe.

The action deals with a criminal report filed against the congressman based on an anonymous complaint. The case also involves the mayor of Ituiutaba, Leandra Guedes (Avante), and is being processed in secret at the STF.

The investigation began at the PF superintendence in Uberlândia (MG), but was sent to the Court due to Janones’ privileged jurisdiction.

In August, the rapporteur, Minister Luiz Fux, sent the case to the corporation to investigate. He gave the Federal Police 60 days to carry out the investigation. According to the newspaper, the PF states that there are still pending issues in the investigation.

In addition to this investigation, Janones faces another criminal report in court. This is a request made by 41 deputies who ask that the STF investigate the congressman for alleged disclosure of fake news during the 2022 election campaign.

The request is based on news published by the newspaper The globe which published excerpts from the book by Janones, who was actively involved in the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in which the deputy writes about his conduct in the period leading up to the election. The work “Cultural Janonism: the use of social networks and the battle for democracy in Brazil” will be released on November 20th.

In the document signed by congressmen, it is stated that “Janones claims to have used false information to ‘destabilize’ the then PT competitor [Lula] and former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) before a debate, during the electoral campaign period, in 2022″.