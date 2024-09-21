The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom is in fact scheduled for September 26 for Nintendo Switch. Let’s see who is taking care of this promising game .

One of Nintendo’s “oddities” is that it often doesn’t reveal who the team is that is making its video games. For example, in the case of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom We haven’t gotten any information so far, although the game is coming very soon.

Details on the team behind The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

According to copyright and credit information on the action-adventure title’s Switch eShop page, which was recently updated after the game went live for pre-load, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has been developed by Grezzo in collaboration with Nintendo.

Raw previously developed the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and also developed the Nintendo 3DS remasters of Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask. The studio was also responsible for The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes.

In other words, it is a team dedicated to The Legend of Zelda for years and that, after some work on old chapters, has finally found the space to be able to create a new product.

We also remind you that we have already had the opportunity to try a few hours of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and we explained to you that “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom seems to be an incredible video game and a handful of hours of gameplay are enough to realize this”.