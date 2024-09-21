One of Nintendo’s “oddities” is that it often doesn’t reveal who the team is that is making its video games. For example, in the case of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom We haven’t gotten any information so far, although the game is coming very soon.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of the Wisdom is in fact scheduled for September 26 for Nintendo Switch. Let’s see who is taking care of this promising game.
Details on the team behind The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
According to copyright and credit information on the action-adventure title’s Switch eShop page, which was recently updated after the game went live for pre-load, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has been developed by Grezzo in collaboration with Nintendo.
Raw previously developed the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and also developed the Nintendo 3DS remasters of Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask. The studio was also responsible for The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes.
In other words, it is a team dedicated to The Legend of Zelda for years and that, after some work on old chapters, has finally found the space to be able to create a new product.
We also remind you that we have already had the opportunity to try a few hours of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and we explained to you that “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom seems to be an incredible video game and a handful of hours of gameplay are enough to realize this”.
