Chiara Petrolini continues to remain at the center of the scene because she is guilty of a crime that is nothing short of unimaginable. The young girl ended the lives of two newborns that, unfortunately, she killed a few minutes after their birth and then buried them in the backyard of her house.

Chiara Petrolini

Now his words have become public knowledge.

What did Chiara Petrolini do?

Chiara Petrolini she was forced to house arrest following the double voluntary homicide which she decided to stain herself with. The girl, between last year and this year, gave birth to two babies and shortly after their birth she allegedly killed them and buried them in the garden of her house.

Chiara’s house

All this by herself, without informing anyone and without asking for anyone’s help. In the last case the girl even performed some research on the Internet that explained how to go into labor and how to give birth to a second child.

This is what brought the carabinieri to carry out further research which revealed the existence of another newborn born some time before. One of the two would have died following ahemorrhage linked to the fact that the umbilical cord was not properly closed. However, updates are underway to understand what actually happened.

The girl’s words

Chiara Petrolini, accused of double voluntary homicide and also of concealing a corpse, was questioned by the police just a few hours ago. She then revealed that she had done everything to hide her pregnancy, using loose clothes and eating as little as possible to avoid the growth of the belly.

Clear

She then decided not to tell anyone so as not to be judged. For this very reason, when she discovered she was pregnant, she did not ask for anyone’s help. She knew that someone would probably express their judgment on the matter.

Perhaps all this and the fear of others have led the girl to act in this way even if, obviously, it is not a justification to take the lives of two innocent children. Her boyfriend was also summoned, so that the girl could confess to him in detail what had happened.