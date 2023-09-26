No roaring eight-cylinder for the new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé.

After the recent facelift for the Mercedes-AMG GLC, it is now the turn of the GLC Coupé. A similar recipe for the car with a sloping roofline. There are tons of people who are disgusted by this body style, but hey: it sells. And so Mercedes continues on a cheerful note with these types of devices. The GLC Coupé, the non-AMG, was already presented at the beginning of this year. You can read more information about the regular engines, practical information and the interior in that article.

If the appearance is not controversial, then it is the drivetrain. We’ll come back to that later. You recognize the facelift by its new face and rear lights. The most important changes for every day can be found in the interior. With a large central touchscreen and a standard AMG Performance steering wheel. Also standard are seats made of nappa leather with an AMG sauce, and you can optionally opt for the AMG performance seats.

Two flavors

There are two flavors to choose from. There is the entry-level, which is the GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé. And the top model, the GLC 63 SE Performance coupe. Previously, the 43 was a six-cylinder and the 63 an eight-cylinder. The controversial thing I already talked about is that both are now four-cylinder engines. With or without the help of an electric motor.

The GLC 43 produces 421 hp from a two-liter four-cylinder turbo engine. The engine we have known for years from the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. The four-cylinder sprints to 100 in 4.8 seconds. The top is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

The top model then, the GLC 63 SE Performance coupe. Unlike the 43, this is a plug-in hybrid. The SUV has a system power of 680 hp and 1,020 Nm of torque. 476 hp comes from the petrol engine and 204 hp from the electric motor. The GLC 63 S sprints to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. The top speed is limited to 275 km/h.

There is a small 6.1 kWh battery on board. This battery can be charged with a maximum of 3.7 kW. The focus is on performance and not on electric driving. The range of 12 kilometers is therefore negligible. On a cold winter day there may be 6 km left in practice. In short, you shouldn’t buy this AMG because you enjoy driving electric miles so much.

Edition 1

With the market launch of the new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé, the Germans are also bringing out another Edition 1. This variant comes standard with a number of extras. The Edition 1 is available in graphite gray magno or silver magno. You will also recognize this edition by its matte 21-inch rims and yellow painted brake calipers. Furthermore, the first edition is equipped with the AMG aerodynamics package, AMG Exterior Night package I and AMG Exterior Night package II. In other words: what is black must remain black.

Prices and availability are not yet known for the new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé. This will undoubtedly follow in the short term.

