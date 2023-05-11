Bridge collapse in Espoo | Information about the accident passed from the school to the parents in just over two hours

Kalasatama elementary school was in contact with the guardians two hours after the accident via Wilma message.

Kalasatama elementary school informed parents about the Espoo bridge accident a good two hours after the event. The construction site bridge collapsed when a group of students on a field trip were crossing it.

All the parents of the school were informed about the accident with a Wilma message. According to the preliminary information stated in the message, about 20 young people and one teacher had fallen off the bridge and were injured.

The emergency services were alerted at 9:23 a.m., and the information was sent to the students’ guardians a good couple of hours later, at 11:31 a.m.

In the message it is reported that crisis assistance would be organized for students, guardians and school staff at the school as early as Thursday. In addition, school health personnel are at the school to offer support to the students.

Also regional director of education and training Fairy tale Järvenkallas From the city of Helsinki told HS on Thursday afternoon, that support has been directed to Kalasatama elementary school. Crisis groups have been established and additional forces have been organized to support management. The school also has a regional director of education and training.

In addition to this, the message sent to the guardians emphasizes the importance of discussing what happened in the conversations within the homes as well. The school promised to inform parents more when new information becomes available.

One of the parents of the eighth-grader who participated in the trip, Go to Liete according to the school has handled crisis communication well. The school had also contacted him personally.

“In our case, however, it wasn’t such a big emergency, as we knew that everything was fine with the boy,” he tells HS.

Liede was the first to learn about the incident from her son directly at the scene of the accident.

“He contacted us parents almost in real time via Whatsapp.”

A group of students had been on their way to the art museum Emma when a temporary plywood bridge built over the construction site collapsed into their pool. The five-meter fall caused limb injuries, such as wrist, thigh and ankle fractures.

No one’s life is in danger.