Have you ever heard of mangalitsa? It is a breed of pigs really very popular that is becoming popular these days on the internet, especially on social networks. They are pigs that they look like sheep, for their thick “hair”. But they actually behave as if they were gods dogs. Do we find out more about mangalitsa?

Mangalitsa are pigs that originated in Hungary and the Balkans, so they are European. And they are direct descendants of wild boars. They are recognized for their thick and thick coat: they can be yellow, black and red. It is so thick there fur that there are those who mistake them for sheep.

Like Angus, a mangalitsa of 3 years which has become very popular on social media. The pig was a guest of the Peace Ridge Sanctuary in Maine (USA) in 2018. And here he arrived in terrifying conditions. The first year of life was really tough on a farm until he was rescued by state agents from the Maine Animal Welfare Program.

Angus he immediately began to feel better and as Melissa Andrews, director of the place remembers, at first he was scared, but now he feels very comfortable, explaining the changes:

Mangalitsa are a breed of Hungarian origin and almost look like sheep when they ‘put on their winter coats. So they ‘changed’ their entire coat over the summer and are close enough to go bald. So it’s a great transformation to watch it all year round.

Mangalitsa have become the new craze on the web

In the cold period of the year the fur is about 10 cm long. The outer layers are curly and thick. They have always existed, but in the 1990s there were few examples left in Hungary, just 200.

Recently, thanks to the popularity on social networks, more and more examples are being born. And so we got to know a new breed of pigs that perhaps wasn’t so well known here in Italy. But if they’re all like Angus, they’re just lovely.