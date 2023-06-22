the former first lady Sandra Torres (2008-2012) and former United Nations official edmond mullet lead the intention to vote for the elections this Sunday, according to a survey published by a local newspaper.

Torres, who is competing for the third consecutive time for the presidency with the party National Unity of Hope (UNE), monopolizes 21.3 percent of the intention to vote, according to the survey carried out between June 5 and 14 by the firm ProDatos for the Guatemalan newspaper, Prensa Libre.

In second place, the poll places the former United Nations cabinet secretary and right-wing politician Edmond Mulet c.with a voting intention of 13.4 percent. For her part, Zury Ríos Sosa, daughter of the coup dictator Efrain Rios Montt (1982-1983), is located in the third position with 9.1 percent.

For the quantitative analysis, which was published three days before the election, 1,202 people from 210 cities and towns, located in the 22 departments (provinces) of Guatemala, were interviewed, according to Prensa Libre.

According to the publication, the margin of error of the study is +-2.8% to 95% certainty and the intention of the survey is to understand the behavior that the electorate could have next Sunday in all regions of the nation.

On May 2, ProDatos published its previous study, where the businessman Carlos Pineda led the polls with 23.1 percent of the intention to vote. However, his candidacy was annulled by a Guatemalan court, due to alleged anomalies of the group that nominated him, Prosperidad Ciudadana.

Two other presidential candidates with the possibility of sneaking into an eventual second round were also excluded from the electoral process, the indigenous leader Thelma Cabrera and the businessman Roberto Arzú García-Granados, son of former President Álvaro Arzú Irigoyen (1996-2000).

“The exclusion of candidates puts the credibility of the electoral results at risk,” he declared. last week to EFE the Argentine political scientist Daniel Zovatto, regional director of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

In this context, on Sunday Guatemalans will have to elect their new president, vice president, 160 deputies, 340 municipal corporations and 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN).

