“The Big Chef: Celebrities” premieres its second season after its long-awaited GRAND FINAL. Now, in this new stage, 12 new participants will enter who will give their all to become the winner of the culinary competition that won the affection of the Peruvian public. Under the leadership of the charismatic José Peláez and the critical gaze of the judges Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio, the contestants will prepare dishes that, in some cases, they never thought of cooking. Therefore, if you want to follow the program LIVEin this note we tell you how you can do it.

YOU CAN SEE:

What time does “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities” premiere? (insert list of countries)

If you are a follower of the culinary program of latinwe tell you that the premiere of its second edition will be this June 22 at 8:00 pm and will continue with its usual hours from Monday to Friday, including Saturdays at the same time.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

What channel broadcasts “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

The second season of “The Big Chef: Celebrities” It will continue to be broadcast by Latina Televisión through its different signals. In addition, we tell you how you can access tune in to the channel totally FREE.

“The great chef: celebrities” second season: meet the new figures of the cooking reality show. Photo: Latin Television.

Where to watch Latina LIVE? (place channel list)

If you want to follow the sign of Latina LIVEyou can do it by the different signals, both in Open TV, cable operators and, if you’re away from home, you can do it from the Latina app.

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

“The Great Chef: Celebrities”: who are the contestants of the second season?

With the new season of “The Big Chef: Celebrities” We will have the chance to meet 12 new celebrities, whom we will see in a totally different facet from what we knew. These are the characters that promise to entertain us night after night on the Latina screens.

Mr Peet

Jimmy Santi

Laura Spoa

Junior Silva

ale fuller

Monica Torres

Belen Estevez

Katia Palma

Mauricio Mesones

Jesus Neyra

Antonio Pavon

Natalia Hall

Jesus Neira.

Who was the winner of the first season of “The great chef: celebrities”?

After weeks of competition, Ricardo Rondón was crowned the first winner of “The Great Chef: Famous”. He and Karina Calmet faced each other in a heart-stopping final, where they had to prepare 3 courses to impress the jury for the last time. The journalist with extensive experience on television was moved to tears and gave a heartfelt message of gratitude to his reality show partners.

#quotThe #Great #Chef #Celebrities #2quot #Latina #LIVE #time #start #watch #culinary #program