The world of cinema and entertainment always surprises us with its stratospheric figures, especially when we talk about the salaries of its stars. This 2023 was no exception, and Forbes has given us its traditional list of the highest-paid actors. However, one fact has drawn powerful attention this year: none of the three performers with the highest income are among the nominees for the Oscars 2024an event that sets trends and recognizes talents in the film industry.

Tom Cruise, who led the classification last year, now leaves his place to Adam Sandler, who, despite his financial success, has not found a niche in the most prestigious film awards. Margot Robbie, thanks to 'Barbie', and Cruise himself close this top.

Why was Adam Sandler the highest paid actor in the world in 2023?

The answer lies in his profitable contract with Netflix. Since the beginning of its collaboration with the streaming platform in 2014, Adam Sandler has seen a steady stream of income.

In the last year, the actor starred in three films for the red N: 'Murder Mystery 2', 'You're not invited to my bat mitzvah!' and 'Leo', making all of them a success. These films were joined by 'Spaceman', which arrived at the beginning of March 2024 and is currently the most viewed.

Thanks to the exclusivity with the streaming giant, the comedian amassed the impressive figure of 97 million dollars, positioning him as the highest-paid actor in 2023, despite his absence from the list of Oscar nominees.

The movie 'Murder Mystery 2' made actor Adam Sandler a lot of money. Photo: Netflix

How many actresses are in the top 10 compiled by Forbes?

Gender equality continues to be a pending issue in Hollywood. Of the 10 highest-earning performers in 2023, only two are women: Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston in second and sixth place, respectively. Additionally, the list only includes one African-American actor, Denzel Washington, highlighting the need for greater diversity in the industry.

What is the complete list of the highest paid actors of 2023, according to Forbes?

Adam Sandler: $73 million ($97 million gross)

Margot Robbie: $59 million ($78 million gross)

Tom Cruise: $45 million ($53 million gross)

Ryan Gosling: $43 million ($50 million gross)

Actor Ryan Gosling was one of the great figures in 'Barbie'. Photo: HBO MAX

Matt Damon: $43 million ($50 million gross)

Jennifer Aniston: $42 million ($56 million gross)

Leonardo DiCaprio: $41 million ($48 million gross)

Jason Statham: $41 million ($48 million gross)

Ben Affleck: $38 million ($45 million gross)

Denzel Washington: $24 million ($28 million gross).