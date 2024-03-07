TsPVS: Russian aviation destroyed two militant bases in Syrian Idlib

Russian aircraft carried out strikes on two militant bases in the Syrian province of Idlib, about this reported During the briefing, Deputy Head of the Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) struck bases in the area of ​​the village of Basankul on March 5. As a result of the attack, more than 20 terrorists involved in shelling positions of Syrian government forces were eliminated.

Kulit added that four violations of airspace protocols by F-16 fighters and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft by the US-led international coalition were recorded in the Al-Tanf area over the past 24 hours.

On March 3, the Syrian army repelled an attack by terrorists trying to break into a military facility in Latakia.