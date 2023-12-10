Public transport | Train traffic has returned to normal in Huopalahti, Helsinki

The Helsinki Rescue Service and the police said that by nightfall rail traffic had returned to normal at Huopalahti station.

Coastline there were exceptions to train traffic on Sunday due to a personal injury that occurred at Huopalahti in Helsinki, VR and Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) announced.

The rescue service was notified of the rail traffic accident at 16:45 on Sunday. By nightfall, the Helsinki rescue service and the police said that rail traffic had returned to normal.

According to VR, random trains had to be canceled as a result of the situation. At six thirty on Sunday VR told the cancellation of two Intercity trains from Karja to Helsinki and the cancellation of one IC train from Helsinki to Karja.

In local train traffic, the delays and cancellations concerned trains A, I, P, L, Y, E and X, HSL said.