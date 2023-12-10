Sunday, December 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Public transport | Train traffic has returned to normal in Huopalahti, Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Public transport | Train traffic has returned to normal in Huopalahti, Helsinki

The Helsinki Rescue Service and the police said that by nightfall rail traffic had returned to normal at Huopalahti station.

Coastline there were exceptions to train traffic on Sunday due to a personal injury that occurred at Huopalahti in Helsinki, VR and Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) announced.

The rescue service was notified of the rail traffic accident at 16:45 on Sunday. By nightfall, the Helsinki rescue service and the police said that rail traffic had returned to normal.

According to VR, random trains had to be canceled as a result of the situation. At six thirty on Sunday VR told the cancellation of two Intercity trains from Karja to Helsinki and the cancellation of one IC train from Helsinki to Karja.

In local train traffic, the delays and cancellations concerned trains A, I, P, L, Y, E and X, HSL said.

#Public #transport #Train #traffic #returned #normal #Huopalahti #Helsinki

See also  Girl (10) found dead in children's home - three boys (11, 11, 16) under suspicion
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
They stab a man at the Ramón Arcas high school in Lorca

They stab a man at the Ramón Arcas high school in Lorca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result