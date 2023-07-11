Turkish President Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson shook hands at the end of talks on Sweden’s possible NATO membership in Vilnius. Erdogan has agreed to submit Sweden’s request to join the military alliance to parliament, thus ending months of tension over an issue that had severely tested the Atlantic bloc. In a video released by NATO, the two leaders shook hands in front of the secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, while several members of the delegations applauded them. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO last year, thus abandoning their policy of military non-alignment that had endured during the Cold War decades.



00:38