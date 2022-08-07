Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Spaniard Alberto Gonzalez, coach of our national junior team, “born in 2006”, confirmed full confidence in the ability of “Al-Abyad” to achieve positive results and provide the distinguished level, in light of the great support that the team enjoys from the Football Association headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, and the National Teams Committee .

Gonzalez said in a video statement to the official account of the Football Association on Twitter: “We seek to reach the highest levels of readiness and performance before the start of the expected participation in the Arab Cup, and our main focus is to reach participation in the AFC U-17 Championship qualifiers, scheduled in Indonesia during the period From 1 to 9 October 2022 in the best readiness.

The expected participation in the Arab Cup for U-17 teams, whose competitions will be held in the Algerian city of Oran from August 22 to September 8, will be the second official tournament for the “Abyad Juniors” under the supervision of his current coach, where he led the “Abyad Junior” in the edition. The eighth of the West Asian Junior Championships in Saudi Arabia during the period from 5 to 15 December 2021, and our team played three matches by defeating Syria 4-1, and Palestine 2-0, before losing to Saudi Arabia, the “host” 0-3.

And about the program for preparing the “Junior Whites” for the upcoming participation in the Arab Cup, in which our team plays in the first group along with the teams of Algeria, Palestine and Sudan, the Spaniard Alberto explained: “We started the preparation program with an internal assembly in Dubai for about eight days, with the participation of 26 players, and we are preparing for the second phase of the tournament. During the external camp in Morocco to continue preparing before traveling to Algeria.”

He continued, “The team is currently performing well, and we are working hard to prepare all the players to achieve the best results, and our goal is to appear well in all matches.”

Sixteen teams are divided into four groups, with the first and second from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The Arab Cup for U-17 teams will be a major preparation station for the “young whites” in the preparations for the most important competition for the 2023 AFC U-17 Championship qualifiers in Bahrain, and the draw placed our team in the second group along with the teams of Indonesia, Malaysia, Palestine and Guam, whose matches are played in Indonesia from 1 to 9 October 2022.

44 teams will participate in the qualifiers, distributed into 10 groups held by the pool system, so that 6 groups include 4 teams, 4 groups contain 5 teams, and the first place in each group qualifies for the finals, along with the best 5 teams that get second place.

It is noteworthy that the 36-year-old Spaniard Alberto Gonzalez “Beto” is one of the most experienced coaches in the current stages in the Emirates, as continuous experiences in local stadiums led him over a whole decade, from 2011 to 2022, to reach the Football Association as technical director of training centers Before assuming the task of «white junior» as a coach in charge.

Beto began his training career as a physical preparation coach in Spain with the category teams in Valencia Club and as a coach for the lower age groups, before arriving in the UAE in 2011, benefiting from the cooperation agreement of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council with his former club.

At the age of 25, the Spanish coach launched his career in the local stadiums with the Al Jazira U-13 team in July 2011, and continued to rank with the stage teams in the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” until 2015, after which he moved to his next station with Al Ain Club as coach of the teams The stages under 13, 16 and 17, in addition to his cooperation with the technical staff of the first team as a technical analyst, before being appointed technical director of the training centers and assigned to lead the junior team in 2006.