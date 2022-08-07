“In these difficult times, all our thoughts go out to Donny van Iperen,” the club reports on its website. ,,The player from the Netherlands has been transferred to the hospital in Chisinau and is receiving medical care. Donny, be strong, we are all praying for you.”

Van Iperen made his professional debut with Telstar, after he played in the youth for AZ and Cambuur. He then played for Go Ahead Eagles and for AE Karaiskakis at the second level in Greece.

The club reports that it will come with more news as soon as more is known about Van Iperen’s medical situation.

