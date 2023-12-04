In a letter sent Monday to Republican Mike Johnson, speaker of the US House of Representatives, White House Budget Director Shalanda Young says the United States “will run out of resources to deliver more weapons and equipment to Ukraine” if Congress does not approve the US spending plan.

“We are running out of money and soon we will run out of time.” According to the White House, US military aid to Ukraine could be drastically reduced in the coming weeks, due to the lack of a budget agreement with the Republican opposition.

“If Congress does not act, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to deliver more weapons and equipment to Ukraine and to supply material from US military arsenals,” White House Budget Director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter. to Mike Johnson, head of the House of Representatives.

Johnson sent him a sharp response on social network use of American taxpayers’ money.

Joe Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, declared at a press conference that “Congress must decide whether to continue supporting the fight for freedom in Ukraine (…) or ignore the lessons we have learned from history and let (Russian President Vladimir) Putin win.”

“Now is the time to help democratic Ukraine”

The warning from the White House Budget Director comes when Ukraine has just acknowledged the failure of its summer counteroffensive, and while Russia launches repeated assaults, in particular against the city of Avdiyevka, in the east of the country.

“There is no magic funding available to address the emergency. We are running out of money and will soon run out of time,” Young stated in his letter.

On October 20, President Joe Biden asked the US Congress to vote on an exceptional package of more than $100 billion to respond to the emergencies of the moment, that is, help Israel and Ukraine, confront China and respond to the influx of migrants at the southern border.

Of this amount, more than $60 billion is allocated to Ukraine, of which the United States has been by far the main sponsor since Russia’s invasion at the end of February 2022.

“This is not a problem for next year. Now is the time to help democratic Ukraine fight against Russian aggression,” concludes the Budget Director.

Guarantee financing until the 2024 presidential elections

For months, the United States has been in budgetary limbo, due to endless parliamentary turbulence.

The Congress of the world’s largest economy, made up of the Senate, with a Democratic majority, and the House of Representatives, with a Republican majority, has not yet voted on a budget for the fiscal year that began on October 1.

For now, the federal government operates thanks to an emergency extension that will expire in mid-January.

Article adapted from its original in French