Former US President Donald Trump has been telling supporters he could be arrested on Tuesday | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A White House indicated this Sunday (19) that it is monitoring the emergence of possible protests if former President Donald Trump is arrested next Tuesday (21). The possibility was mentioned by the republican on Saturday (18).

“We’ve always managed the situation as best we can. And obviously we don’t want there to be violence, certainly not to the extreme of what we saw on January 6, 2021,” he told the broadcaster. Fox one of the spokesmen of the Presidency of the United States, John Kirby.

trump is being investigated by the New York Attorney General’s Office for paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to allegedly silence a sexual relationship and has said he will be detained on Tuesday as part of those investigations.

Trump’s message uses rhetoric reminiscent of that used by him in the days prior to the attack on the Capitol in January 2021, when he also called on his supporters to demonstrate against the results of the elections in which he was defeated by Joe Biden.

“We’re monitoring this, and of course we’re going to monitor it closely,” Kirby said of these potential protests, emphasizing that they work “hand in hand” with local and state officials across the country.

The former president claimed to have based his information on “illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly politicized Manhattan prosecutor’s office that has allowed new records to be set in violent crime and whose leader is financed by George Soros”.

The investigation, which lasted almost 5 years, concerns the payment to Daniels in exchange for his silence during Trump’s 2016 election campaign and appears to be focused on the falsification of the Trump Organization’s business records because of how the reimbursement of that payment to the former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who said he advanced the woman the money.