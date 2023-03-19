“White chicks”and where are the blondes”? in Latin America) is a comic film that premiered in 2004. Although it was not to the liking of the critics, it is a tape remembered by the spectators. Marlon and Shawn Wayans They were in charge of starring in it. Almost 20 years after they hit the big screen, we tell you what happened to the brothers who gave life to two FBI agents or the Wilson sisters.

Marlon Wayans

Marlon continued his acting career. In 2006, he created a comic book company called “5-D Comics” with his brother Shawn. This year it was confirmed that he will participate in the movie “Air” along with Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Tom Papa, among others. On HBO Max, we can see one of his specials that was recorded in a theater in Los Angeles.

Currently, the artist is 50 years old.

Shawn Wayans

After his participation in the feature film, Shawn was part of another tape with his brother Marlon called “Little man.” Currently, he is a comedian. The last film that he starred in the cinema was in 2009 and was called “Dance flick”. It should be noted that in this he also wrote the script.

Currently, he is 52 years old.

The Wilson sisters dance scene

“And where are the blondes?: cast