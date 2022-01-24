NATO plans to strengthen the eastern direction of the alliance in Europe. This was confirmed on Monday, January 24, at the White House.

“We have always said that we will strengthen our allies on the eastern flank. These consultations and talks have been part of what our national security officials have been discussing with their counterparts for weeks… These discussions are ongoing,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing, posted on the page in Twitter.

She added that US President Joe Biden remains confident in Russia’s alleged ability to launch military operations against Ukraine “at any moment.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that US and NATO actions were leading to an escalation of tensions in Ukraine. He pointed out that it “is carried out through information actions and concrete actions that the US and NATO are taking.”

In his opinion, there are a lot of rumors and unreliable data about the situation in Ukraine and the allegedly planned attack by Russia, which are “information hysteria”.

On January 14, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the United States had evidence that Russia was allegedly preparing a pretext for invading Ukraine. Kirby noted that it was about “a group of operatives who are preparing to conduct a false flag operation.”

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia had never threatened the Ukrainian people. In addition, the Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that the Russian Federation did not attack and does not plan to attack Ukraine.

In the Western media, articles have repeatedly appeared about the allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine. On January 10, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it.