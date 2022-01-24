The medical specialist offered the photo on an online marketplace. He asked at least 2446 euros for it. The ad has since been withdrawn. It is a photo of the woman’s forearm with a bullet in it. The surgeon had not asked permission for the sale. He had added personal details of the woman, such as that she lost her boyfriend in the 2015 attack.

According to the woman’s lawyer, the orthopedist called the victim on Sunday about the incident. He would not have apologised, just explained why he was making the sale attempt. The woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, was shocked, according to her lawyer, to the doctor’s statement. He also now faces disciplinary action.

On November 13, 2015, terrorists attacked the Bataclan, cafes, restaurants and the Stade de France football stadium with bomb vests and weapons. A total of 130 people were killed.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: See also Pulmonary doctor Cihan Çelik: "There is no breathing deeply"

