July 24, 2022 21:42
The health condition of US President Joe Biden, who has Covid-19, continues to improve since Thursday, his medical team announced Sunday in a message published by the White House.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote that the president’s symptoms “continue to improve dramatically”.
He added, “The most important symptom is a sore throat,” considering this an “encouraging” sign.
It seems that Biden’s symptoms were mild, and the White House did everything necessary to reassure his health and his ability to continue his duties despite his stone.
The 79-year-old president, who is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in the category of people at risk of developing severe symptoms.
Biden is taking Pfizer’s anti-Covid-19 drug, “Paxlovid”, without facing any problems in this regard, according to his doctor.
Source: agencies
#White #House #Biden #improving #sore #throat #persists
Leave a Reply